Victor Solomon Blows All Four ‘The Voice’ Judges Away With Soulful Rendition Of ‘Glory’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A 22-year-old singer managed to make all four coaches turn their chairs thanks to his breathtaking performance on “The Voice“.

Victor Solomon bravely covered “Glory” by Common and John Legend during the show’s Blind Auditions rounds.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Alum Mary Sarah Welcomes Healthy Baby Girl: ‘She Is Our Whole World’

Not only did Solomon impress Legend with his soulful vocals, judges Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton also made attempts to persuade him into joining their teams

RELATED: Chicago Teacher Who Competed On ‘The Voice’ & ‘The Four’ Delivers Emotional Audition For ‘American Idol’

Viewers will need to tune in to the show on Monday, March 1 to find out who Solomon ultimately decided to go with.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Teases The Return Of Nick Jonas In Season 20 Preview

Monday night’s premiere will mark the 10-year anniversary and the 20th season of “The Voice”.