Travis Scott Is Helping Provide Emergency Food Assistance To 50,000 People Affected By Texas Freeze

Travis Scott is teaming up with the City of Houston and the Houston Health Foundation to provide approximately 50,000 hot meals to members of the local community who have been impacted Winter Storm Uri.

The 28-year-old Houston native and his Cactus Jack Foundation joined forces with Mayor Sylvester Turner to launch the food assistance programme, which began distributing meals last week.

U.S. President Biden declared a major disaster in Texas after frigid temperatures left millions of people without power or access to clean water.

The rapper and his foundation will also be coordinating with restaurant owners and organizations like The Black Service Chamber and The National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) in order to expand relief efforts for members of the community including the elderly, those who have disabilities, low-income households and families with children under the age of 18.

Elsewhere, Kelly Rowland recently revealed how she has been helping loved ones who have been affected by the weather crisis.