Lady Gaga Speaks Out For The First Time Since Dog Walker Shooting And Dognapping Incident

Lady Gaga is breaking her silence after armed thieves stole two of her beloved bulldogs and shot her dog walker this week.

The singer, 34, took to Twitter on Friday, pleading with whoever took her pups, Koji and Gustav, to safely return them, no questions asked.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us,” she tweeted. “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same.”

Her third puppy named Miss Asia was recovered by the police.

She also sent a message to her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot in the chest four times during the incident.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” she added. “You’re forever a hero.”

Gaga was not home when the incident occurred as the “A Star Is Born” actress is currently filming the upcoming “Gucci” movie in Italy.