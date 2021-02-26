First Look: Joey King And Sister Hunter To Compete In ‘Nailed It: Double Trouble’

Click to share this via email

Netflix’s “Nailed It!” is back with twice the drama.

The hit baking competition show dropped the trailer for the spin-off “Nailed It: Double Trouble” on Friday.

Hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres return as teams compete in hopes of a $10,000 prize.

“Ooh, something smells a little fishy. Could it be ‘Nailed It’!? Yes, it is,” Byer said in the trailer. “This season is a team competition, double trouble. And, with double the help, maybe we’ll get a better cake?”

Joey King and Hunter King — Photo: Netflix

Competitors will range from family members to best friends, even Joey King and her sister, Hunter – who plays Summer Newman on Global’s “The Young and The Restless”, will try their luck.

Nailed It is back! But this time, teamwork makes the dream work as Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres will be judging the culinary confections created by teams of two — including @JoeyKing & @HunterHaleyKing — in Nailed It! Double Trouble. pic.twitter.com/JdknGUMopm — Netflix (@netflix) February 26, 2021

A synopsis from Netflix reads, “This season, we go far and wide for inspiration, ranging from delicious baked treats inspired by Greek mythology to sugary desserts from dear old Grandma.”

Season five of “Nailed It” hits Netflix on March 26.