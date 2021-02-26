Taylor Swift Forced To Cancel Lover Fest Concerts After Previously Rescheduling

Taylor Swift has bad news for fans.

The singer, 31, shared the disappointing news that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to cancel her rescheduled dates for her highly-anticipated Lover Fest shows.

“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you the news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed,” she wrote. “Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

Swift continued, “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait till we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Lover Fest was originally supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed when the coronavirus hit early in the year.