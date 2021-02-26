Serena Williams Stuns In Cirque Du Soleil Style Photo

Click to share this via email

Serena Williams is giving off fitness goals in a new photo.

The tennis star posted a photo of herself in a skintight bodysuit, hanging from a circular apparatus suspended from the ceiling.

No caption needed as this photo said it all. She did, however, tag hairstylist Angela Meadows, makeup artist Natasha Gross, photographer Ronald Wayne and stylist Kesha McLeod.

“Youuuu Bettaaaaaaa,” Elaine Welteroth commented.

Sister Venus Williams expressed she was in love and Naomi Campbell added, “stunning.”

Williams previously spoke to Vogue about using the hoop as part of her fitness and how it helped her win a private dance-off against Venus.

“It started really fun,” she recalled. “And then it got serious, and then it got overboard serious, and then it got Broadway.”