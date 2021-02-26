Actor Luke Coffee Accused Of Assaulting Police Officers With Crutch During Capitol Riots

A professional actor from Dallas is expected to face charges of assault on a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon after allegedly using a crutch to attack a police officer during the U.S. Capitol Riots on Jan. 6.

Luke Coffee, 41, was identified using photos and videos taken during the incident in which Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The “Language of a Broken Heart” star is set to appear in court on Friday after surrendering to authorities in Dallas on Thursday.

According to NBC 5 Dallas-Forth Worth, Coffee used a crutch he found to push through the line of officers at the Capitol Building.

The complaint states that he charged at the officers while “holding the crutch in a more aggressive manner.”

After issuing multiple “Seeking Information” posters printed with photographs of the rioters, the FBI received several tips identifying Coffee as one of the individuals.

He is expected to face charges of assault of a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon, interference with law enforcement officer during civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.