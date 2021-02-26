Dwayne Johnson Puts Booty On Display While Recovering From Long List Of Injuries

Click to share this via email

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got a little cheeky with Instagram fans on Friday.

The 48-year-old actor pulled down the left side of his shorts while telling followers about his recovery process.

“Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo, laying face down in prairies – can’t tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments,” wrote the former professional wrestler.

Johnson can be seen lying face down on a massage table, covered in acupuncture needles.

The athlete revealed that he’s recovering from “4 knee surgeries, torn quadricep off my pelvis, torn adductor off my pelvis, triple hernia surgery, ruptured Achilles’ tendon, complete shoulder reconstruction, 3 low back disc herniations and 2 low back disc ruptures.”

He added, “It’s the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it.”

Meanwhile, Johnson recently said that he would consider a presidential run while addressing rumours that he sought a seat in America’s highest office.