Kourtney Kardashian Gives Kylie Jenner Her Best Piece Of Parenting Advice While Sitting In Beauty Mogul’s Makeup Chair

Kourtney Kardashian is trading her top parenting tips for a glamorous makeover from her little sister, Kylie Jenner.

The eldest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan sat down for some beautifying from the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

“What is one piece of parenting advice that you would give me as a newer mom?” asked Jenner during the makeover process.

“Letting [Stormi] be seen and heard and understood,” replied Kardashian. “Whatever she’s feeling, validate those feelings. Letting them really feel like they have the freedom to be themselves.”

Kardashian is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign 6, with her ex, Scott Disick.

Jenner welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott in 2018.

During the video, which was posted on Jenner’s YouTube channel, the 23-year-old billionaire also mused about the similarities between her siblings. “I noticed that you and Kendall [Jenner] have a really similar nose and I love your noses,” she commented, before adding, “And you and Rob [Kardashian] look the most alike.”

Kardashian agreed, “Yeah, totally. I think Rob’s my secret soulmate.”

Complimenting her sister’s makeup skills at the end of the video, Kardashian gushed, “I feel so much better. Like a whole new person.”