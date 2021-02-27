Skip to Main Content

Bryan Adams Sends Thanks To North Vancouver Hospital For ‘Taking Such Good Care Of My Mum’

By Brent Furdyk.

Bryan Adams/Twitter
Bryan Adams/Twitter

Bryan Adams is back in his home turf to spend time with his ailing mother.

On Friday, the “Run to You” rocker shared a photo on Twitter, featuring himself and his mother, Jane, in a room at Lion’s Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C.

Thanks to the incredible staff at @lghfoundation (lions gate hospital) in North Vancouver for taking such good care of my mum Jane ❤️,” he wrote in the caption. “So kind thank you 🙏🏻 #weloveya #lionsgatehospital”

The hospital responded, sending “warmest wishes” and hoping for “a speedy recovery.”

According to the North Shore News, poet and painter Jane Adams, 90, suffered a stroke in May 2018, causing her to lose the use of one of her hands and necessitating the use of a wheelchair to get around.

