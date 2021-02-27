Paris Hilton Declares She’s No ‘Stupid Blonde’ — But ‘Very Good At Pretending To Be’

After several seasons of “The Simple Life”, viewers came to see Paris Hilton as a ditzy, not-too-bright rich kid, a perception that continues to dog her to this day.

Hilton, now 40, has on numerous occasions said that she was playing a character, not her real self, on the hit reality series; however, she continues to confront that perception nearly two decades after the show went off the air.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Reveals She Still Watches Old ‘Simple Life’ Episodes With Her Boyfriend

Speaking with L’OFFICIEL, reported Harper’s Bazaar, Hilton explained how it’s still an uphill battle to change public opinion.

“There are many preconceptions,” she told the magazine.

“Coming from a family with an important surname, I think a lot of people think I take it for granted or that I’m spoiled, that I have always had food ready and haven’t worked a single day of my life. But it is an opinion so far from reality,” she continued.

RELATED: Fans Take Paris Hilton Literally When She Says She ‘Invented The Selfie’ With Britney Spears

“I have worked hard, and have never behaved thinking that I am different from others. Having seen me in ‘The Simple Life’, they assume that I am that way in real life, but it was a role,” she added. “I am smart. I’m not a stupid blonde, I’m just very good at pretending to be.”