Abigail Breslin Mourns The Death Of Her Father After COVID-19 Battle

By Brent Furdyk.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Two weeks after revealing that her father was being treated for COVID-19, Abigail Breslin is now mourning his death.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father in a heartbreaking post.

“Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I’m in shock and devastation,” she wrote at the start of her post, accompanying a series of photos of her father, Michael Breslin.

“At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short,” she continued. “I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”

She concluded by sharing that she and her family “loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada…” she added. “Love, yours forever, Abs.” 

On Feb. 10, Breslin shared the news that her father had tested positive for COVID-19, and had been placed on a ventilator.

She urged her Instagram followers to “wear your masks and follow COVID protocol.”

