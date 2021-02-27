Katy Perry Predicts Hunter Metts Will Make The Top 10 After Dazzling ‘American Idol’ Audition

“American Idol” viewers are advised to keep an eye on Hunter Metts, if the Tennessee-based singer-songwriter’s audition is any indication.

Performing Kaleo’s “All the Pretty Girls” while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, Metts blew the judges away, and they made no secret of their feelings about his performance.

According to Luke Bryan, Metts hit a note that gave him “the deal deal chills,” admitting he “almost started crying when he hit that one note.”

“I went future planning,” said Katy Perry, telling him, “Hunter Metts, I think you’re top 10.”

Lionel Richie was equally impressed. “We got plans for you son, you understand me?” he told the 22-year-old. “All you got to do is stay in your lane and take us on a journey.”

In an interview with the Williamson Homepage, Metts admitted it was an overwhelming experience to meet the three “Idol” judges in person.

“Just the opportunity to be in the same room with those names is something I never thought I’d get to do,” he said.

Metts’ audition will be among those featured on the Sunday, Feb. 28 edition of “American Idol”.