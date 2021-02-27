Meri Brown Says Marriage To Kody Is ‘Over’ In ‘Sister Wives’ Sneak Peek

Viewers of “Sister Wives” have no doubt noticed that polygamist patriarch Kody Brown’s relationship with first wife Meri has become strained in recent years.

In a sneak peek at an upcoming episode, Meri reveals it’s even worse that it’s appeared, using such words as “dead” and “over” to describe her feelings about her husband.

“My relationship with Meri is — at best — just distant and amicable,” Kody says in a confessional in a clip for the Sunday, Feb. 28 episode, via Us Weekly.

Then, in clip from a counselling session, Meri admits, “The relationship between he and I, it’s gone. It’s dead. It’s over.”

Kody shared his perspective. “For all my marriage with Meri, I felt like she unloads her emotions into a burden that I’m supposed to carry,” he explains. “I’m not carrying this burden, because there’s no reason that I should. I haven’t put effort into that relationship specifically because I have three other relationships that are rewarding and wholesome with children that need me [and] need to see me,” he said.

“I’m really careful about pushing Kody, because I don’t want him to feel like I’m being demanding or pushy or anything like that,” added Meri. “I feel like I’ve made it known to him enough where I want the relationship to go, as far as just moving forward. It’s best to leave the ball in his court.”

According to Kody, however, neither her nor Meri has any interest in repairing the damage.

“Neither of us see real value in the relationship because if Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would,” he added.