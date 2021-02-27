‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Says She And Husband Chris Larangeira ‘Never Have Sex’

When it comes to TMI, the revelation that “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick dropped during the recent season finale of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is tough to top.

In the midst of staging a renewal of her vows with husband Chris Larangeira, reported Us Weekly, Pivarnick told her roommates on the show that the couple hasn’t exactly been steaming up their bedroom windows.

“Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either,” she said.

“Maybe on the redo, we’ll finally have sex. Probably not but I’m just saying,” she contined.

“Yeah, it’s probably not going to happen,” Pivarnick admitted. “It never happens anyway. We never have sex.”