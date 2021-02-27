Lady Gaga’s Father Wants Dog Thieves Charged With ‘Assault, Attempted Murder’

Lady Gaga is relieved that her kidnapped dogs have been returned, but her father isn’t willing to let bygones be bygones — especially after his daughter’s dog-walker was shot during the theft.

In an interview with Fox News, Gaga’s father, Joseph Germanotta, says he wants to see justice for the two attackers, who have yet to be identified.

“I want them apprehended so that they are tried for assault and/or attempted murder,” Germanotta said.

He also thanked the Los Angeles Police Department and shared his relief that dog walker Ryan Fischer is recovering from his injuries after being shot by one of the assailants.

“I am relieved that Ryan is going to be OK and Koji and Gusatv were found. Thanks to the LAPD,” he added.

“Letting Koji and Gustav go unharmed was nice but they must be punished for what they did to Ryan,” Germanotta said. “Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the emergency room.”

Prior to the dogs’ being brought into a Los Angeles police station, Gaga took to Twitter begging for their safe return.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she wrote alongside some photos of the dogs.

“If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” she added. “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family.”

According to LAPD officials, Koji and Gustav were returned to Robbery Homicide detectives on Friday evening.

“The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety,” the LAPD said in a statement, adding that the department “will continue to investigate to ensure the persons responsible are ultimately arrested and brought before justice.”