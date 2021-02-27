Billie Eilish Opens Up About Split From Rapper Boyfriend: ‘I Just Wasn’t Happy’

One of the most surprising things about the new documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Bit Blurry” was the revelation that the “Bad Guy” singer was dating rapper Brandon Adams, who goes by 7:AMP.

At one point in the documentary, which debuted on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26, viewers witness Eilish on the phone with the rapper — whom she calls “Q,” — telling him, “I love you and I’m in love with you.”

However, during the course of the film she becomes disenchanted enough to break things off, and explains what went wrong.

“I just wasn’t happy,” she says in the doc, as reported by People.

“I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about,” she continues.

“I don’t think that’s fair to you. I don’t think that’s fair to him,” she adds. “There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, ‘Dude, you don’t have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. [laughs] You think you do.'”

Viewers also witness a number of fraught moments as the two speak on the phone, and Eilish admits that her feelings are complicated.