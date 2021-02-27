WarnerMedia Responds To Ray Fisher’s Latest Tweet About Alleged ‘Justice League’ Mistreatment

Ray Fisher shared some more harsh words for WarnerMedia following the recent announcement that Black screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates has been hired to reboot the “Superman” franchise with J.J. Abrams.

In a tweet he wrote on Saturday, Fisher resurrected his complaints about “Justice Leage” director Joss Whedon and DC Films president Walter Hamada, which resulted in an internal investigation that concluded with WarnerMedia issuing a vague statement indicating “remedial action has been taken.”

“Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press?” Fisher tweeted. “But hey, Black Superman…”

Following Fisher’s tweet, WarnerMedia responded with a statement, as reported by Deadline.

“Once again there are false statements being made about our executives and our company surrounding the recent ‘Justice Leagu’e investigation,” the statement reads. “As we have stated before, an extensive and thorough third-party investigation was conducted. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, fully cooperated, no evidence was found of any interference whatsoever, and Warner Bros. did not lie in the press. It’s time to stop saying otherwise and move forward productively. “

Katherine B. Forrest, the investigator and former federal judge who headed the investigation, also responded.

“I am disappointed by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any way interfered with the ‘Justice League’ investigation. He did not,” she said in a statement. “I interviewed him extensively on more than one occasion and specifically interviewed him concerning his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher. I found Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming. I concluded that he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation. To the contrary, the information that he provided was useful and advanced the investigation.”