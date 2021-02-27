Jonah Hill Sends Important Body Positivity Message To ‘The Kids Who Don’t Take Their Shirt Off At The Pool’

Jonah Hill is showing himself some much deserved self love.

The “21 Jump Street” star shared a headline and shirtless pictures of himself published in the Daily Mail, telling the tabloid, “stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.”

Hill explained that until he was in his mid-30s, he would never take his shirt off due to “childhood insecurities” being “exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself,” he said. “This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool.”

Adding, “Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

Ending on a high note, Hill quipped, “Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;).”

Hill’s post received lots of support from Johnny Knoxville who commented with hearts, Andy Cohen who used the hands up emoji and pro surfer Kelly Slater adding, “Boom!”

Last year, Hill thanked Slater and Mick Fanning for taking him out surfing.