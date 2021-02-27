Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Troll Suggests She Is Using Her Miscarriage For Self Promotion

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back after a troll left a very inappropriate comment on her Twitter.

It started when Teigen tweeted that she was watching Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s “Baby Mama”, calling the comedians “an incredible pairing.”

“They’re not on here but someone tell them that if they’re lookin for a ménage I got a tricycle,” Teigen added.

That is when the commenter responded to Teigen, writing, “So glad you’ve stopped using your terrible miscarriage as a means to keep promoting yourself.”

Teigen, who suffered a miscarriage with her son Jack, took the high road, quipping, “anything to please you.”

anything to please you, Katie https://t.co/D9oWxxdKBj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2021

Teigen has been very honest about her miscarriage in hopes of ending many of the stigmas that go along with baby loss.

“I’m still in therapy and still coming to terms with it, I go through my closet and see outfits, maternity clothes, and things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month,” she previously told Ellen DeGeneres.

“[Loss] can be a beautiful thing, it was a transformative thing for me and in a way he really saved me because I don’t think that I would’ve discovered therapy and sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person,” Teigen added. “Of course, you don’t ever imagine it happening to you, that was what the crazy part was for me, I was like, ‘I hear these stories about other people, this doesn’t happen to me.’ So when it does, you’re just so shocked.”