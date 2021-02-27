Emmanuel Acho Named As Chris Harrison’s ‘After The Final Rose’ Replacement

Emmanuel Acho has been named as Chris Harrison’s replacement on “After The Final Rose”.

Earlier this month, Harrison announced he would be stepping aside for a period of time from his role as host of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” after comments about “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at an antebellum plantation-themed sorority party in 2018.

Harrison, who had already finished filming Matt James’ season of the reality show, wrote, “This historic season of ‘The Bachelor’ should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the ‘After the Final Rose’ special.”

On Saturday, it was announced that former NFL player and author of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man Acho will be taking over for “After The Final Rose”.

“It’s both an honour and privilege to be hosting ‘After the Final Rose,’” Acho said. “This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history.”

He will interview James, as well as the final three women, Bri, Michelle and Rachael, on Monday.

“IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It’s been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. Share the news! I’ll see y’all then,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” special airs on March 15 at 10:00 p.m. on ABC, immediately following the season finale of “The Bachelor” at 9 p.m.