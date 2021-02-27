K.J. Apa Tells Demi Moore What He ‘Loved’ About Luke Perry

K.J. Apa is opening up to his “Songbird” co-star Demi Moore.

The two had a candid chat for Interview, where they discussed filming the movie during a pandemic and Apa being stereotyped into roles due to playing Archie Andrews on “Riverdale”.

Moore expressed how being the first film to shoot after the pandemic shut everything down made them a bit like “guinea pigs.”

“I don’t know how it was for you, but I remember thinking the movie was either going to be really good or really bad, because of the condition of the world and how we were forced to shoot during COVID,” Apa responded.

One thing they both agreed on is how the movie was an “adventure” to create. “I felt so free coming from a show where I feel like I’m in jail a lot of the time. There are so many restrictions on what I can and can’t do,” Apa agreed, referencing playing the comic book icon.

Apa expanded on the “pressure” of playing Archie, adding, “I’m so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with that success.”

Moore and Apa also discussed how fans don’t separate their characters from who they are as people.

“You’re responsible for a character that people have an investment in, and being able to separate who you are from who that character is, knowing they can exist separately and simultaneously, is not easy,” Moore said.

For Apa, having the late Luke Perry play his father was a “blessing” when the young star first found success.

“Luke had the ability to be like, ‘Step on your mark. Stay in line. Go home. Show up on time. Treat people with respect.’ I loved that about him,” he said.

Moore responded, “What Luke was trying to impart to you was that it takes all of us to make it happen, and in the end, nothing is that big of a deal.”