Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Isaiah’s 6th Birthday With Incredible Cake

Carrie Underwood is celebrating her son’s birthday.

The music superstar honoured Isaiah’s 6th birthday with a “Power Rangers” themed bash.

“Today, we celebrate Isaiah…because today, he is 6 whole years old! Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination,” Underwood, who shares Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher, wrote.

Adding, “You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey.”

Underwood added a second sweet photo of him hugging her.

Underwood and Fisher are also parents to Jacob, who turned 2-years-old last month.

“We longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you,” Underwood wrote, referring to the three miscarriages she suffered before his birth.