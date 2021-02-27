Ellen Pompeo Writes Open Letter To ‘White Hollywood’ To Help Resolve HFPA Diversity Problem

Ellen Pompeo has penned an open letter to “White Hollywood”, telling them to get their act together regarding diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“I would kindly ask, all my white colleagues in this industry, an industry that we love and has granted us enormous privilege…. to pull up, show up and get this issue resolved,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star wrote.

The letter comes just after the Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA has no Black journalists among their 87 members.

Pompeo continued, “Let’s show our Black colleagues that we care and are willing to do the work to right the wrongs we have created. Now is not a time to be silent. We have a real action item here let’s get it done.”

After news of the report broke, the Golden Globes said they would “immediately work to implement a plan” for diversity within their members. But it was too little, too late.

Kerry Washington, Sterling K. Brown, Ava DuVernay, Amy Schumer and more have all shared Time’s Up’s post calling out the HFPA for their cosmetic fix.