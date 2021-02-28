Catherine O’Hara Breaks Down Her Most Classic Looks From The ’80s To The Present For Vogue

Catherine O’Hara has sported some unique looks throughout the years, ranging from the extravagantly quirky fashion of Delia Deetz in “Beetlejuice” to the outrageous outfits of Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek”.

In a new video for Vogue, the Canadian “SCTV” alum broke down nine of her most iconic outfits for her “Life in Looks” video.

In fact, looking back at some of her “Beetlejuice” getups after her experience on “Schitt’s Creek”, O’Hara can seen how she’d come full circle.

“I loved working on this movie,” she says of “Beetlejuice”. “Our costume designer, Aggie Guerard Rodgers, took me to Maxfield’s, I remember, on Melrose in Los Angeles, where they sell very, very cool, expensive clothes — somewhere I had never shopped myself. And we got to pick out some really wild, great stuff.”

Commenting on a promo photo of herself from that film, wearing a top hat, O’Hara noted that she still had the hat and the jacket.

“Looking at these pictures from this time I think, wow, I think Delia Deetz, my character in ‘Beetlejuice’ and Moira Rose, the character I played in ‘Schitt’s Creek’, are sisters.”

O’Hara’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Dan Levy clearly enjoyed watching her fashionable trip down Memory Lane, tweeting a link to the Vogue video and writing in the caption, “This sparked joy.”