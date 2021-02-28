D’Angelo Duets With H.E.R. During Livestream Verzuz Performance

Click to share this via email

D’Angelo took to the stage of Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater on Saturday night for the latest Verzuz concert, which was livestreamed via social media.

With no audience, the performance was an intimate affair, and tweaked the Verzuz format by ditching the battle and instead presented a more traditional concert.

Accompanied by DJ Scratch, D’Angelo sang such hits as “Lady” and his cover of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin”.

Midway through the show, he was joined by Method Man and Redman, who provided their rap for “Left and Right.”

Later in the concert, D’Angelo welcomed H.E.R., who sang a duet on her Daniel Caesar collab “Best Part”. She also contributed vocals to D’Angelo’s collab with Lauryn Hill, “Nothing Really Matters”.

The entire show can be seen below.