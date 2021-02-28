Ellen Pompeo Tells ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ The Future Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Still Up In The Air

Will the current 17th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” be its last?

That was the question posed to star Ellen Pompeo, who appeared on the Feb. 28 edition of “CBS Sunday Morning”.

While Pompeo had previously admitted that this season could be the series’ last, she told interviewer Tracy Smith that whether or not there will be a season 18 has yet to be determined.

“I can’t say. Can’t say,” said Pompeo.

“We honestly have not decided,” she added. “We’re really trying to figure it out right now.”

“You’re in the middle of deciding whether it ends or it doesn’t end?” asked Smith.

“Yes,” agreed Pompeo, who is also one of the show’s executive producers. “It’s, what story do we tell? To end a show this iconic, you know, how do we do it?”

She added: “I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans — I want to make sure we do it right.”