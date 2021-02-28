Dan Levy Left A Note Of Encouragement For The Following Week’s ‘SNL’ Host & A Tradition Was Born

Click to share this via email

It’s no mean feat to start a new tradition on an iconic TV show that’s been around for well over four decades, but Dan Levy has managed to do it.

After making his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on the Feb. 7 episode, the “Schitt’s Creek” star left a note for Regina King, host of the following week’s show, written on a Post-It he affixed to the mirror in the host’s dressing room.

“Regina! You got this! Much love, Dan,” he wrote. King then shared a photo of Levy’s note on Instagram Stories, sending Levy a shoutout for his kind words.

“Awww. You’re the best @danlevy,” she wrote in a selfie she shared. “You crushed it!”

Regina King/Instagram

The following week, “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page made his hosting debut, and found a similar Post-It on the mirror, written by King.

“Regé-Jean, you got next and you are going to be amazing!!!” wrote King in her note. “I’m a big fan.”

Page continued the tradition. Nick Jonas, host of the Feb. 28 episode, took to Twitter to share the note that the erstwhile Duke of Hastings left for him.

“Just have the BEST time Nick!” wrote Page to the Jonas Brothers singer.

Will Jonas continue this new “SNL” tradition?

Fans will find out when “Saturday Night Live” returns with its next live episode, hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph, on Saturday, March 27, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.