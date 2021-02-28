Skip to Main Content

Tom Felton To Host ‘Harry Potter’ Screening On TikTok

By Aynslee Darmon.

Tom Felton. Photo: CPImages
Tom Felton is heading down memory lane.

Joining forces with Peacock TV, the NBC streaming service, and their TikTok page, the actor, 33, will host a “Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone” screening.

Felton will livestream on the hit movie on TikTok Live with fans able to tune in from all over the world.

“Join me for a LIVE viewing of ‘Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone’ on @PeacockTV’s TikTok,” Felton teased on Twitter. “Muggles welcome xx.”

He later shared a TikTok of himself recreating one of his iconic scenes from the movie.

Felton starred as Draco Malfoy in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, including “Philosopher’s Stone” which turns 20-years-old in 2021.

Felton’s TikTok takeover streams live on March 2 at 5 p.m. PT.

