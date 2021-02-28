Tom Felton To Host ‘Harry Potter’ Screening On TikTok

Tom Felton is heading down memory lane.
Joining forces with Peacock TV, the NBC streaming service, and their TikTok page, the actor, 33, will host a “Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone” screening.
Felton will livestream on the hit movie on TikTok Live with fans able to tune in from all over the world.
“Join me for a LIVE viewing of ‘Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone’ on @PeacockTV’s TikTok,” Felton teased on Twitter. “Muggles welcome xx.”
Join me for a LIVE viewing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on @PeacockTV’s TikTok, March 2nd at 8 pm ET / 5pm PT muggles welcome xx pic.twitter.com/bSja1b9Nlf
— Tom Felton (@TomFelton) February 28, 2021
He later shared a TikTok of himself recreating one of his iconic scenes from the movie.
Felton starred as Draco Malfoy in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, including “Philosopher’s Stone” which turns 20-years-old in 2021.
2nd March at 5pm PT #PeacockPotterParty on TikTok Live , watching Philosophers Stone in full. @peacockTV muggles welcome xx #TikTok #Dracotok https://t.co/vZQFRRrAaF
— Tom Felton (@TomFelton) February 28, 2021
Felton’s TikTok takeover streams live on March 2 at 5 p.m. PT.