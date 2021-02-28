Alexis Ohanian Shows Off Prized Rookie Card Of Wife Serena Williams

The biggest trophies aren’t always the best.

Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter on Sunday to show off his most prized possession that celebrates his wife Serena Williams: one of her limited edition rookie cards.

Ohanian posted a photo of the card, writing, “Y’all geeked out over the trophy room in our home, but @serenawilliams didn’t show you MY favorite grail in here. It’s from a 1 of 100 set of her rookie card.”

Y'all geeked out over the trophy room in our home, but @serenawilliams didn't show you MY favorite grail in here. It's from a 1 of 100 set of her rookie card. 👀@OnlyAltOfficial pic.twitter.com/BxHVIUmSeN — §AlexisOhanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) February 28, 2021

The trophy room Ohanian refers to is in Williams’ stunning Florida mansion, which recently appeared in the pages of Architectural Digest.

In a video tour Williams gave to AD, she showed her massive trophy collection that also includes “some really cool pieces” that mean a lot to her, including a Wheaties box she appeared on. Williams joked that she is “so bad with trophies” and can’t remember all of them. When she discovered a second place trophy that somehow made its way into the display, she said, “I’m gonna put that one in the trash. Shouldn’t be in here. We don’t keep second place.”