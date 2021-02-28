Brie Larson Gives Her ‘Stamp Of Approval’ To Gymnast Laurie Hernandez’s Captain Marvel-Inspired Leotard

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brie Larson is sending her super-powered “stamp of approval” to an Olympic gold medalist who’s drawing inspiration from “Captain Marvel”.

Gymnast Laurie Hernandez took to Twitter to share her new competition attire, a leotard modelled on Larson’s superhero costume.

“ok so i told some of y’all that my leos i designed for this year are all inspired by superheroes… here’s the first one,” Hernandez wrote, tagging Larson’s Twitter handle, adding, “queen do u approve??”

RELATED: Brie Larson Reveals Reason She Said No To Playing Captain Marvel At First

Larson did indeed, and tweeted a sweet reply.

“Consider this my formal stamp of approval!!” Larson wrote. “Watching and wishing you strength in your return!”

@LaurieHernandez Consider this my formal stamp of approval!! Watching and wishing you strength in your return! pic.twitter.com/weNWbZgEkA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 28, 2021

Hernandez responded, writing, “Ahh thank you! when the pandemic is over… we should play mario kart or zelda together.”

“DONE,” Larson replied.