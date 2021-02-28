Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted At Restaurant With Brightwire CEO John Cooper After Olivier Sarkozy Divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen enjoyed dinner with Brightwire CEO John Cooper on Friday night.

The former “Full House” star and the businessman dined outdoors at Estiatorio Milos Greek restaurant in New York City.

They were later spotted leaving the restaurant together after finishing the meal, which was also attended by some friends.

The outing comes a month after Olsen finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

Olsen and Sarkozy, the French financier brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, were married for five years.

The actress filed for divorce in May and asked for the case to be expedited because she claimed Sarkozy was trying to kick her out of their New York City apartment.

Olsen was reticent to vacate the apartment given the COVID-19 pandemic. Her request was ultimately dismissed and she moved to a $325,000 per-month mansion rental in the Hamptons.