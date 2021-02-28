‘Tom & Jerry’ Gives Box Office Some Life With $17.4M Opening

A not-so-distant recovery for movie theatres could be glimpsed Sunday, as Warner Bros.′ live-action-animation hybrid “Tom & Jerry” debuted with $17.4 million ($13.7M USD) in ticket sales, the best domestic opening of the year.

The better-than-expected opening came despite just 42% of U.S. theatres being open, according to data firm Comscore. “Tom & Jerry” also played in 2,475 North American cinemas simultaneously as it did in the home, where it’s streaming on HBO Max for a month.

Yet “Tom & Jerry” still managed the second-best opening of the pandemic following Warner Bros.′ “Wonder Woman 1984,” which launched with $21 million ($16.7M USD) in December while also landing on HBO Max. The next-closest debuts — “Tenet,” “The Croods: A New Age” — eked out about $12.6 million ($10M USD) on opening weekend.

“With half of theatres still closed, the pandemic still a threat, and ‘Tom & Jerry’ available at home, this is a very good opening,” said David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Under normal circumstances, this weekend would comfortably be above $44.5 million ($35M USD)– a positive sign for the business and for theatrical’s pull over home entertainment.”