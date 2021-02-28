Amy Poehler, Tina Fey Roast Each Other From Opposite Coasts Ahead Of The Golden Globes

Ahead of their Golden Globes hosting gig Sunday evening, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are getting some early jokes in.

The famous friends and longtime co-stars joined forces for a promo ahead of the awards show, roasting each other from opposite coasts.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no parade of stars down the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Instead, the hosts, Fey and Poehler, will be on different sides of the country.

“I’m not really an impressionist,” Fey says before launching into her take on Poehler. “‘Hi everybody, check me out!’… does that sound like you?”

“Yeah, that’s so good… that’s me in the morning,” Poehler adds. “Tina’s like, ‘Hey guys, where ya going?'”

Talk about making an impression. Amy and Tina have us laughing out loud already. We can't wait to see what they have planned for the #GoldenGlobes tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/SDimSKPoEg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, with Poehler in Beverly Hills and Fey in New York’s Rainbow Room.

Presenters will include Awkwafina, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Tiffany Haddish, Margot Robbie and Angela Bassett. At least some of them will be present at one of the two locations.

