Oprah Asks Meghan Markle If She Was ‘Silenced’ In Preview Of Interview Special

The first promo for Oprah’s special with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was released on Sunday evening.

In the short clip, the Duchess of Sussex is asked by Oprah, “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

Prince Harry also expressed he “does not want history repeating itself.”

While Meghan says very little in the clip, Oprah does respond “hold up” to something that the couple told her.

In a second clip, Harry says he “is relieved to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we had each other.”

While on “CBS This Morning” on Friday, Gayle King dished, “Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah. It’s their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties… and I’ve heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it’s the best interview she’s ever done. So I’m curious. I think that’s saying something!”

The two hour special will see Oprah question Meghan on everything “from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

Harry will then join the ladies, where they will talk about their move to the U.S. and future plans.

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.