Dylan Farrow Shares Plea For Empathy Before HBO’s ‘Allen V. Farrow’ Hits Screens

Dylan Farrow is speaking out ahead of HBO’s “Allen V. Farrow” docuseries premiering on Sunday night.

The daughter of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow took to Twitter to address a home video featured in the first episode in which she appears as a 7-year-old.

The recording sees Dylan discussing an alleged incident involving her father from Aug. 5, 1992.

“We went into your room and we went into the attic,” she says. “Then he started telling me weird things. Then secretly he went into the attic… went behind me and touched my privates.”

Woody has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime in connection with the alleged abuse.

The footage was recorded by Dylan’s mother, who gave her the tape when she came of age.

“Deciding to allow this tape to be viewed now publicly in this way has not been easy,” said the 35-year-old in her tweet. “I myself have resisted ever watching it until now. It had long been stored away in a closest. Scared. Buried.”

Making a plea for understanding, she continued, “If you watch this video, I very much hope you will do it with empathy, compassion and an open mind and heart and not use this as an opportunity to attack, turn away, criticize, mock or to further shun Little Dylan.”

Dylan added, “I hope this tape helps us all find ways to allow painful secrets to come safely out their closets so we can all heal and move forward in strength and peace. No longer ashamed, buried, scared, sad and silent.”