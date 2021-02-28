Dionne Warwick Calls On Wendy Williams To Be Her First Guest On ‘Dionne Speaks’

Dionne Warwick is calling on Wendy Williams.

In a short video posted to YouTube titled, “My Response to SNL & I’m Calling Out Wendy Williams, Let’s Talk!” the icon started off by thanking Global’s “Saturday Night Live” for their skits featuring her.

“Hey ‘SNL’ it’s Dionne Warwick, the real one,” she said. “I want to say thank you for the wonderful skit you did last night.”

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Shares Secret Recipe To Her Social Media Success: ‘I’ve Always Been Dionne’

“You must be reading my mind, because I’m getting ready to do my own talk show and I’d love for my very first guest to be… you guessed it… Miss Wendy Williams.”

Warwick continued, warning she has no plans to “bite my tongue” and “has a few things I want to discuss.”

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Says Series About Her Early Life Is Potentially In The Works With Teyana Taylor

Warwick’s new talk show “Dionne Speaks” will air on her YouTube channel, no word yet if Williams will accept the invitation to be her inaugural guest. However, she did clarify that she won’t go as far as “egging” Williams’ house to get her attention.

No, I will not be egging @WendyWilliams house. It is cold outside. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 28, 2021

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on Global.