Breastfeeding Ad To Air During 2021 Golden Globe Awards

After years of breastfeeding being taboo, finally a true-to-life breastfeeding commercial will air during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Frida Mom will advertise their “Stream of Lactation” during Sunday’s show, where they will raise awareness of the realities of being a new mom.

RELATED: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey Roast Each Other From Opposite Coasts Ahead Of The Golden Globes

The commercial will look at some of the very real struggles many face with breastfeeding including, latch issues, raw nipples, supply shortages and feeling like a “bad mom” for switching to a bottle.

“The expectation that women prioritize milk-making above their own physical comfort is antithetical to the expectation that women continue for six months or more,” Frida CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn said.

She added, “The reality is that women are blindsided by the physicality of breastfeeding — raw nipples, uterine contractions, painful clogs — no one tells you that it can be as painful as your vaginal recovery. It’s all part of the postpartum physical experience — but it never gets any air time because the end supposedly justifies the means. The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

A rep from NBCUniversal told The New York Times, “We agree that the ad may push the envelope, but it is the context surrounding the visuals that makes this ad different, and we stand by it.”

The outlet claims a 30 second edit shown during the awards will blur nipples or make sure they are covered, unlike the digital full version of the clip.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Sobs With Joy As Husband Karl Cook Surprises Her Ahead Of The Golden Globes

Frida Mom’s 2020 commercial that featured a mom going to the washroom was banned during the Oscars last year.