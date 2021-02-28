Directors of ‘Minari’, ‘Another Round’, ‘The Life Ahead’ And More Gather For Pre-Golden Globes Foreign-Language Film Symposium

If you plan on watching the Golden Globes Sunday, you may want to pay special attention to the Best Motion Picture Foreign-Language category given that, well, the Globes are put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press.

The HFPA in association with the American Cinematheque held the 17th annual Golden Globe Foreign-Language Film Symposium on Sunday ahead of the big show and featured a roundtable with all five directors of the nominated films in the Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language category:

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round” – Denmark), Jayro Bustamante (“La Llorona” – Guatemala/France), Edoardo Ponti (“The Life Ahead” – Italy), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari” – USA) and Filippo Meneghetti (“Two of Us” – France/USA). Journalist, producer, and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Silvia Bizio moderated the panel.

“As an organization composed of journalists from all over the non-English speaking world, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association created the ‘Best Foreign Language’ category to ensure that films with subtitles were getting just as much recognition as English-speaking films in the U.S. market,” said HFPA President Ali Sar. “Though this has been an unprecedented time, we are proud that this year’s virtual Symposium format will provide audiences with more access as we celebrate these outstanding pieces of work.”

“This collaboration with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is in perfect alignment with our mission of building an inclusive and engaged film community through immersive film curation, conversation, and presentation,” said American Cinematheque Chairman Rick Nicita. “There has never been a more important time than now to showcase these remarkable voices around the world, and we are delighted to offer audiences the opportunity to virtually watch the Golden Globe Nominees for Best Foreign Language Film in connection with a conversation with the filmmakers.”

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air LIVE coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Jane Fonda will be the recipient of the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award for achievement in film; and Norman Lear will be the recipient of the 2021 Carol Burnett Award for achievement in television. Satchel and Jackson Lee will serve as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors.