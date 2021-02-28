Behind-The-Scenes Of The Golden Globe Awards With The Stars

Click to share this via email

The stars are getting their glam on ahead of Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards.

Some of the biggest names in showbiz have been sharing behind-the-scenes peeks into their preparations for the socially distanced event.

“The Crown” star Gillian Anderson took to Instagram to share a pre-show makeup selfie.

“Time for some @goldenglobes glam,” wrote the pyjama-clad actress.

“The Great” star Nicholas Hoult took to Instagram to post a collection of photos showing off the slick ensemble that he’d be wearing while watching the ceremony on TV.

“Golden Globes are tonight! All dressed up with nowhere to go, but something to watch,” said the British actor. “So proud of my @thegreathulu family, honoured to be nominated alongside so many friends and people I love.”

Jared Leto also took to Instagram to show off his award’s night outfit.

“Just because we’re doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn’t mean I couldn’t get all dressed up for the camera,” he wrote.

Bryan Cranston took to Instagram, captioning a photo of himself in a casual button down, shorts and bare feet: “Taking in the ‘Golden Glow’ at my home. They want us to dress up for the show tonight, but, when I consider the conundrum of fashion or comfort? Comfort wins out, doesn’t it?”

Kate Hudson shared her excitement while posting a stunning photograph.

Elle Fanning got all dressed up and ready for a night in, wearing a breathtaking Gucci gown.

Fanning has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series thanks to her role in “The Great”.

Diane Warren got nostalgic by sharing a photograph of the Golden Globe trophy she won a decade ago for Best Original Song.

Cynthia Erivo made fashion fans green with envy thanks to her Valentino Couture frock.

“Borat” star Maria Bakalova took to Insta to celebrate her first time being nominated for an award at the ceremony.

Kaley Cuoco proved that there’s no need for a red carpet when you have a backyard. The “Flight Attendant” star looked dazzling in Oscar de la Renta.

Co-host Amy Poehler soaked up some Beverly Hills sunshine ahead of getting on stage.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no parade of stars down the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Instead, the hosts will be on different sides of the country.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, with Poehler in Beverly Hills and Fey in New York’s Rainbow Room.