Chris And Liam Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Matt Damon Go All Out At ’80s Birthday Party In Australia

Chris Hemsworth’s latest Instagram pics are likely to have you feeling a need to get physical, Olivia Newton John-style.

On Saturday, the “Thor” star posted a series of photos showing him and wife Elsa Pataky celebrating their friend Aaron Grist’s birthday, which just so happened to be an ’80s themed bash.

“A little ’80s themed party never did any harm! Happy birthday @azzagrist,” Hemsworth wrote of the event which took place in Australia (one area of the world notably not currently implementing severe COVID-related restrictions, hence the lack of masks at the event).

Grist also posted a gallery of photos to his Instagram.

Hemsworth wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance — or even the only Hemsworth. Brother Liam also attended the party as did Idris Elba and Matt Damon.

Elba is currently in Australia filming George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, which counts Tilda Swinton among its stars.

Damon meanwhile has temporarily moved Down Under while he stars opposite Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Left: Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Matt Damon; Right: Luke Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth — Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Also of note: Chris’ wife Elsa debuted a new brunette look that appears to be permanent and not just done for the event.