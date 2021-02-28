Golden Globes 2021 Winners: Full List Of TV And Movies Awards

Click to share this via email

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The 2021 Golden Globes might look different, but they are sure to still pack a punch.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will appear live from opposite coasts this year. Fey will go live from The Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler will host live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, most Golden Globe nominees are set to celebrate from home around the world.

Keep it locked here to see if your favourites will take home the honours.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin Manuel-Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

**Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“La Llorona” (Guatemala/France)

“The Life Ahead” (Italy)

“Minari” (USA)

“Two of Us” (France / USA)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

**Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

**John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”