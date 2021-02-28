Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Call Out HFPA Over Lack Of Diversity In Golden Globes Opening Monologue

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made sure to address the issue on everyone’s minds in their opening monologue for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Fey and Poehler took the stage from separate coasts (Tina in New York City; Amy in Beverly Hills) and, almost right off the bat, addressed the outcry over the lack of racial diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Globes each year.

Explaining what the HFPA is to viewers, Fey quipped that, “The HFPA is made up of around 90 international — no Black — journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life.” Taking another dig at the group’s lack of diversity, Fey said, “So, let’s see what these European weirdos nominated this year.”

Hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey kick off The #GoldenGlobes from coast-to-coast! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QpnIVLlatE — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Later she added, “we all know that awards shows are stupid,” but “even with stupid things, inclusivity is important. And there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realize, HFPA, maybe you guys didn’t get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonalds, but you gotta change that.”

Kerry Washington was quick to praise the pair, tweeting, “Thank you Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for bringing the lack of representation in the HFPA to light. Real change must come #GoldenGlobes.”