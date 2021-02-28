InStyle’s Golden Globes Elevator Returns In Virtual Fashion

Cynthia Erivo shines bright in Valentino Couture on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on her way into the Golden Globe awards.

If you’re craving a little Golden Globes glamour that you would normally get on the in-real-life red carpet, you’ll want to check out InStyle‘s Golden Globes Elevator which is revealing stars’ glitzy looks on the magazine’s Instagram.

“After the year we’ve had, there’s only one place we can go from here – up. That’s why InStyle‘s annual Golden Globes elevator has arrived for the sixth year in a row,” the fashion book said in a release.

RELATED: 2021 Golden Globes Top Looks

Celebrities Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Carey Mulligan, Shay Mitchell, Matt James and more will be partaking in the virtual at home elevator experience that will continue throughout the evening. For the first time ever, fans can also create their own elevator entrance using the new custom Instagram filter #InStyleElevator to be transported to the world of the Golden Globes.

RELATED: 2021 Golden Globes Presenters

InStyle partnered with The Actors Fund to bring the Elevator experience to life. The organization helps provide a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals — something incredibly important given the toll that COVID-19 took on the livelihoods of artists around the world.

Check out some glam elevator moments below.