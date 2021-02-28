Daniel Kaluuya Suffers Technical Difficulties While Accepting Supporting Actor Golden Globe

Click to share this via email

The first-ever partially virtual Golden Globes got off to a rocky start.

While Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s opening monologue kicked the night off right, it was the night’s first award, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, where things got complicated.

Laura Dern hit the stage from Los Angeles to present the award to Daniel Kaluuya for his work on “Judas And The Black Messiah”. But when the actor joined the stream, all the way from London, the video went quiet.

After finally regaining sound, it was discovered Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.

He jokingly shouted, “You did me dirty!” once the audio was restored.

Following the mishap, Twitter erupted in reaction:

Kaluuya beat out Jared Leto (“The Little Things”), Bill Murray (“On The Rocks”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night In Miami”) and Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) for the award.

The actor was nominated in 2018 for his leading role in “Get Out”.

~With Files From The Associated Press