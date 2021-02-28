Tiger Woods Speaks Out Following Car Accident, Thanks Golfers & Fans For Helping Him ‘Get Through This Tough Time’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tiger Woods has broken his silence following his serious car accident.

On Sunday during the WGC-Workday Championship, a number of the golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, wore red shirts in honour of Woods’ go-to look.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Honoured By Peers As Golfers Don Signature Sunday Outfits To Pay Tribute After Car Crash

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time,” Woods tweeted afterwards.

Last week, Woods “suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery” after a bad car accident.

On Thursday, Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. where he will further recover.

RELATED: Rachel Uchitel Contemplates Reaching Out To Tiger Woods For ‘Closure’ After Affair

A statement from his team also revealed that he has “received follow-up procedures,” after the initial surgery and that they were “successful.”

Tiger is “now recovering and in good spirits.”

The note also thanks fans for the “wonderful support and messages.”