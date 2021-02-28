David Fincher Hilariously Downs Shot After Losing Out On Golden Globe Award

Click to share this via email

David Fincher dealt with losing out on a Golden Globe Award in the best way

The celebrated “Mank” director was beaten out in the Best Screenplay category by Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

When the winner was announced, Fincher toasted a shot glass to the camera before downing the contents in one go.

David Fincher with the best “oh I lost” reaction pic.twitter.com/CfQPw9YAOb — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 1, 2021

Some movie fans suggested that the filmmaker was toasting to his friend Sorkin.

Others believed that the shot was in honour of his late father, Jack Fincher.

“Mank” was nominated for a total of six awards during Sunday night’s ceremony, including Best Director and Drama Motion Picture.