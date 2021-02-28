Twitter Can’t Help But Wonder Why The Golden Globes Snubbed Spike Lee But Chose His Kids Satchel And Jackson As Ambassadors

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee speak onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Rainbow Room and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in New York, New York.

Spike Lee’s children Satchel and Jackson may have made history as Golden Globe Ambassadors this year, but many are wondering why the Globes snubbed Spike and his film “Da 5 Bloods”.

“Here are Spike Lee’s kids. We didn’t nominate his great movie,” one person tweeted, drawing attention to the snub of Lee’s Vietnam veteran film. “It’s still wild that the #GoldenGlobes got Spike Lee’s kids to be ambassadors but completely snubbed ‘Da Five Bloods,'” one user commented.

RELATED: Spike Lee’s Children Satchel And Jackson Lee Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

“[H]ow embarrassing for the Golden Globes to have Spike Lee’s kids in this spot when they completely snubbed his excellent movie,” another added.

Jeopardy! All-Star, 2015 Tournament of Champions winner Alex Jacobs tweeted, “Damn the Golden Globes ambassadors are Spike Lee’s kids and they still snubbed ‘Da 5 Bloods’.”

“Here are Spike Lee’s kids. We didn’t nominate his great movie.” #GoldenGlobes — Cinema Snopes (@CinemaSnopes) March 1, 2021

It's still wild that the #GoldenGlobes got Spike Lee's kids to be ambassadors but completely snubbed "Da Five Bloods" — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxel222) March 1, 2021

how embarrassing for the Golden Globes to have Spike Lee’s kids in this spot when they completely snubbed his excellent movie — evan romano is 6 feet away (@EvanRomano) March 1, 2021

Spike Lee's kids are the awards ambassadors and DA 5 BLOODS has zero nominations. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/M6eRrfHCHq — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) March 1, 2021

Damn the Golden Globes ambassadors are Spike Lee's kids and they still snubbed Da 5 Bloods — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) March 1, 2021

Satchel and Lee follow in the grand tradition of the Globes choosing Hollywood progeny to take on the largely ceremonial role. The children of Spike and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, they are the first Black siblings to be chosen for this role. Jackson is also the first Black male ambassador and Satchel is the first openly queer ambassador.

RELATED: Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Sweeps National Board Of Review Awards

Satchel has previously spoken about the lack of recognition her father often faces. “When he was making movies that nobody was responding to or they weren’t as big as they have been, it didn’t really faze him,” she previously told The New York Times, explaining that he would turn his attention to his next project.