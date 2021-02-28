Samantha Sharpe Of Instagram’s The Sharpe Family Singers Makes Solo Debut On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Samantha Sharpe is making her “American Idol” debut Sunday night.

The 25-year-old singer from New Jersey, who is part of the Instagram famous family The Sharpe Family Singers, will audition solo during the new episode of the hit singing competition.

First, Sharpe performs the “Frozen 2” hit “Into The Unknown” with her family before launching into a solo rendition of “Titanium” by David Guetta ft. Sia.

Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

The impressive performance not only earned Sharpe a Golden Ticket but judge Lionel Richie told Sharpe she has “master control” of her voice.

Other judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were also impressed with Sharpe’s vocals.

The Sharpe Family Singers’ Instagram page has over 300K followers.