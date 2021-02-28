Heidi Klum Tells Howie Mandel About The Moment She Decided To Let Her Daughter Leni Model

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Howie Mandel is filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show and he invited along his “America’s Got Talent” fellow judge Heidi Klum along.

To do be COVID-19 safe, the show was filmed from Mandel’s driveway, while Klum brought her couch into her garage to virtually chat.

Speaking of how Leni just made her modelling debut on the cover of Vogue, Klum said, “I proud of her in any case.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum And Daughter Leni Grace Vogue Cover Together

She explained how Leni always wanted to model but Klum told her she “wasn’t old enough.”

“But now you are 16 and driving a car on the street with people so you can model now,” Klum said of her deciding moment.

Elsewhere in the interview, Klum and Mandel called out Simon Cowell for jet skiing after breaking his back.

“He should be fine, because that is bumpty bumpty,” Klum said.

RELATED: Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Gets Candid About Acne Struggle

All of the judges are set to return for the upcoming season of “AGT”.